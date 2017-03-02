Philly-based soul duo Kindred the Family Soul release the artistic video for “Welcome to My World, ” a tune from their latest album Legacy of Love.

Filmed at the African American Museum in Philadelphia, the video is written, edited, directed by Konee Rok, and features Fatin Dantzler and Aja Graydon themselves as one of the museum’s exhibits portraying royalty who come to life to tell a love story.

Watch the beautiful video below:

Purchase Legacy of Love on Amazon.com.