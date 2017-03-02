Details Revealed About Tyrese’s New ‘God Sent’ Wife

Earlier this week, singer/actor Tyrese announced that he was married, but he did not share any details about his “sweet lady.” The news of a Valentine’s Day wedding was welcome with both positive and negative responses.

As for the negative, many women were upset that the entertainer didn’t marry a “black” woman while others shared their concern for his spouse, claiming Tyrese can be an “obnoxious” person at times.

Well, we can’t oppose or agree with the latter, but what we do know is that the lucky lady is black, specifically Ecuadorian, Jamaican and African-American.

According to TMZ, her name is Samantha Lee, and she’s a native of New Jersey. Lee received a Master’s degree in social work from the University of Georgia. She’s been using her higher education and work experiences to fight sex and human trafficking and counseling prison inmates.

Lee was said to be living well before she found her dream husband in Tyrese. A source claims the two met after Tyrese posted an open letter in 2015 to his “wife of the future.” Samantha filled that void after they met through mutual friends.

You love who you love! Congrats to the happy couple.