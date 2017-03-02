Grammy-winning artist Chance The Rapper has been added to the 2017 Essence Festival Lineup headliners. The rapper will join Diana Ross, Mary J. Blige, John Legend and others June 30–July 2, 2017, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This will be the rapper’s Essence Festival debut after recently making history as the first streaming-only artist to win multiple Grammys in top categories such as Best Rap Album and Best New Artist.

The Mainstage artists are Diana Ross, Mary J. Blige, Chance The Rapper, John Legend, Ari Lennox, Chaka Khan, India.Arie, Jazmine Sullivan, Jill Scott, Master P, No Limit Records’ Mystikal, Mia X and Silkk, Monica, Rhonda Ross, Solange, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue.

Superlounge artists are BJ the Chicago Kid, Daley, Doug E. Fresh, Elle Varner, Emily Estefan, Gallant, Jhené Aiko, June’s Diary, Kelly Price, Lalah Hathaway, Leela James, Lizzo, Michel’le, Moses Sumney, PJ, Sir the Baptist, Remy Ma, Ro James, Shaggy, Teyana Taylor, The Jones Girls Featuring Shirley Jones, Tweet, and Yuna.

Weekend ticket packages are on sale now with prices starting at $126. For information about ticket sales, accommodations and the latest news about the Essence Festival visit EssenceFestival.com.