Bronx-based singer-songwriter Lexxy releases her new track “Love,” a statement relatable to all the boss chicks who proclaim that, despite their busy lifestyle, they need love, too.

On the slick, choppy track produced by ENT, Lexxy says what women on their grind may think when it comes to love: “So what I go out for what I need, and so what I say what I want, do what I please,” she sings on the first verse. “Just cause I’m secure in what I do / Don’t mean I don’t need love too,” the hook states.

