Josh X releases his anticipated 10-song new mixtape Amour as a free download for his fans today (March 1). The project is a prelude to Josh’s upcoming debut album, I Am Josh X, scheduled to be released this summer.

Amour features productions from Shaft, DJ Static, BHawk, and Elrey to name a few. Highlights on “Amour” include “Taking Me Back,” a song inspired by a personal relationship that was lost due to one’s selfishness, but in the end, he is claiming that no matter what, “she is taking him back again.”

Another highlight is the Jagged Edge-sampled, “I Don’t Wanna Hurt You” about how you realize that you have found “the one” and no matter what happens between you guys, she is all you have ever wanted, and hurting her is the last thing you would want to do. Then you have the club-banger “Promise” featuring Dro, where Josh blends R&B with Haiti’s cultural sounds of Kompa. Josh also remade the classic “Stand By Me” in celebration of humanity during these trying times.

Stream below:

JOSH is currently on a 15-city promotional tour in support of “Heaven On My Mind,” including New York, Washington DC, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Milwaukee, Houston, Detroit and Miami. Later this month, Josh will embark on a Haiti national tour with Haiti’s own Sandro Martelly, son of Haiti’s former President.