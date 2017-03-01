Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei Confirmed For Season 24 Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Season 24 of Dancing With The Stars is set to kick off this month, and Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei will competitively shake a tail feather on the new season.

Kordei’s no stranger to dance as she’s used to learning and performing intricate choreography with her popular girl group Fifth Harmony, but this time, it’s to take home the Mirror Ball trophy. Her partner will be Valentin Chmerkovskiy, who’s won the competition twice: first with actress Rumer Willis on season 20, and again in season 23 with gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

Other celebrities this season to compete are Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, and former Glee star and Beyoncé backup dancer Heather Morris.

Tune in on March 20th at 8pm EST on ABC for the Season 24 premiere.