Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

Bruno Mars surprises fans with the music video for his smash single “That’s What I Like,” a record from his RIAA certified platinum album, 24K Magic. In the clip, directed by Mars and Jonathan Lia, the Award-winning singer/songwriter shows of his slick choreographed dance moves, blended with eye-popping animations.

“That’s What I Like” is Mars’ second Top 5 Billboard Hot 100 single and his first #1 single on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart.

Mars will both perform and be honored at the 2017 iHeartRadio Awards where he will receive the coveted Innovator Award, set to air Sunday, March 5th at 8PM ET/5PM PT via TBS, TNT, and truTV (check local listings).

In addition, Mars will kick off his global headlining tour on July 15th at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena and then visit over 45 cities in the U.S. and Canada before culminating in early November with a four-night residency at Los Angeles’ The Forum.