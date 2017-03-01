Following the smooth Singularis-produced remix of her single “R.S.D,” NYC songstress ANE drops off “All That I Want,” and ethereal soundbed of pop synths and drum patterns provided by production duo WOKELAND, ANE paints a blissful fantasy world as a form of escapism.

“‘All That I Want’ is about bargaining and denial, the third stage in grief. It uses escapism and false hope to paint a picture of fantasy,” ANE explains.

“All That I Want” is the second single from ANE’s forthcoming Bitan EP, the long-awaited follow-up to her 2014 Freedomfiend project.

Wavy! Listen below: