While making her promo rounds for the new season of “The Voice,” Alicia Keys visited “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night and participated in a rousing round of “Musical Impressions.”

First, she impersonated her “Voice” judge-mate Gwen Stefani doing “Miss Mary Mack.” Her impressions included singing The Alphabet Song” like Adele and “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” like Janis Joplin.

Keys had a hard time capturing the vocal tone of the assigned artists like previous guests who played the game, but she did ok!

Watch below:

She also chatted with Fallon about her 6-year-old producer son Egypt, and calling Prince to ask if she could sample his song back in the day.