Alicia Keys Plays ‘Musical Impressions,’ Talks Calling Prince On ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
While making her promo rounds for the new season of “The Voice,” Alicia Keys visited “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night and participated in a rousing round of “Musical Impressions.”
First, she impersonated her “Voice” judge-mate Gwen Stefani doing “Miss Mary Mack.” Her impressions included singing The Alphabet Song” like Adele and “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” like Janis Joplin.
Keys had a hard time capturing the vocal tone of the assigned artists like previous guests who played the game, but she did ok!
Watch below:
She also chatted with Fallon about her 6-year-old producer son Egypt, and calling Prince to ask if she could sample his song back in the day.