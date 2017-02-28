Could rising singer/songwriter Terrence Wildë be on the verge of giving Bruno Mars a run for his money?

In the visual for his soulful, debut single “Flashlight,” the California-native performs with a band and his swaggy background singers as the soundtrack to the clip’s second vignette of Wildë being a nerdy delivery guy arriving at a glamorous woman’s house. Things heat up when it seems she’s trying to seduce him…or is it just his imagination?

Watch below:

Wildë is known for his Instagram covers and is a self-taught musician who plays multiple instruments. Since a young age, Terrence has developed his skills all while living across the world including the Philippines, The Middle East, and New York City. Mega-producer Mark Feist (Beyonce, Mary J. Blige, John Legend) said, “It’s the reason why I immediately signed him from our first meeting is because this kid is a superstar!”

Be on the look out for more from Wildë soon.

@terrencewilde_