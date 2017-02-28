Season 10 “American Idol” contestant Sadé Emoni releases her debut project 222, an EP that takes you through the different phases of a romantic relationship.

“Lay Up” expresses the initial butterfly stage where all you want to do is “lay up” with your new boo and forget about the world. Another song on the EP titled “Deep Down” explains the point when your definitely in love and the feelings run deep, deep down in your soul. The interlude “Intuition” talks about the female intuition; when you get that gut feeling that something is not right with your man, and he’s acting a little funny. And last but not least, the song titled “Game Changer” is an incognito title for a song that talks about being unapologetically crazy in love.

Stream Sade’s debut project below:

222 was released on Feb. 22nd (2/22), which is her 22nd birthday, so this EP holds significance for her. As executive producer of the EP, Sadé Emoni took a wider role in the production, writing all the songs, choosing which ones to produce, and sharing ideas on the mixing and mastering of tracks.