To commemorate the final day of Black History Month, Lorine Chia drops the unapologetic new anthem “Black Girl Magic.”

The Cameroon-born indie-soul songstress penned the powerful tribute as a celebration of her African heritage, as well as an empowering affirmation of black women worldwide. Featuring guest vocals from newcomer Billie Mitchell and production by longtime collaborator Givtyd, the single effectively rounds off the month in musical style.

“Throughout history, we have been under-appreciated and taken countless beatings, due to our gender and the color of our skin, and yet we still persevere and accomplish great things,” Lorine explained. “Although the world doesn’t always give us the acknowledge we deserve, ‘Black Girl Magic’ is meant as a celebration of our unique identity. To you, my fellow black girls: We need to appreciate ourselves and each other. Let’s reclaim our narrative. Keep going, push through, and show everyone how immaculate you are. Take pride in your heritage. You are powerful. You are valuable. You are special. No one can stop you, and don’t ever let anyone make you feel like you’re wrong for being so magical,” she continued.