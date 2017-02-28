‘L&HH:NY’ Couple DJ Drewski and Sky Landish ‘Make It Official’ In Video ft. Maino and Robbie Nova

With the seventh season of VH1’s hit TV show Love and Hip Hop NY coming to a close, Drewski releases the music video to his single”Make It Official” which features Maino and vocals by Robbie Nova. The release of the video follows his nationally-televised proposal to Sky Landish.

Watch below:

DJ Drewski oa DJ currently on Hot 97. He’s also a brand ambassador for the video platform VEVO. He was previously the producer of Hot 97’s afternoon’s show with Cipha Sounds as well as The Angie Martinez Show. You can also find him DJ’ing for various rap superstars like Jim Jones and Maino.

