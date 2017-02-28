Josh Tobias – Candy

Josh Tobias is mad for this one!

The singer, songwriter, and musician reveal his first single of 2017 and it’s a slick, feel-good gem called “Candy.” Backed by thumping 808s, melodic synths, and funky guitar licks, thanks to producer Space 9, the 26-year-old electro-soul singer delivers sweet and infectious vocals surrounding the addiction for a female.

This is one of those joints that will have you two-stepping in the club while getting in a few feels.

Josh definitely gave us a sweet tooth — and we’re looking forward to more.