From his forthcoming album Drugs, August Alsina drops off the visual for “Lonely,” a song that samples Bobby Womack’s “If You Think You’re Lonely Now.”

“If you think you’re horny now / Come and let a real ni**a slide through, girl,” he sings

The video sees August as he enters a small grocery store late at night and performs among the aisles (which has his face on all the products). The video also gives 90s vibes with the moving platform and an up-close-and-personal, fish-eye lens-like angle.

Watch below: