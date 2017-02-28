Alicia Keys Joins ‘Voice’ Contestant Felicia Temple For ‘Fallen’ Duet

New Jersey artist Felicia Temple has made her mark on “The Voice.”

During the first episode of the 12th season during the blind auditions (which aired last night, Feb. 27th), Temple wowed the judges with her rendition of Etta James’ “All Could Do Was Cry.” Three of the four judges (Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani) all hit the button, turning their chairs to face Temple in interest to have her on their team.

Temple revealed she used to sing Keys’ songs in talent shows, to which Adam Levine requested a duet from the two. That’s when Keys stepped on stage and began singing her debut hit “Fallen.” The result was a soulful, impromptu collab, with both Keys and Temple harmonizing in unrehearsed unison.

Needless to say, Temple chose Keys as her coach. Watch Temple’s entire blind audition below: