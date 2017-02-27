Vina Mills follows up the power visual for “Run” with the feel-good record, “Give It 2 U.”

On the record, which samples the Mary Jane Girls classic “All Night Long,” the electric soul singer exudes confidence as she sings about knowing her worth and finding the right life partner.

She “freely expressing her sensuality; she will not settle for less as she searches for that special guy to give her all to.”

“Give It 2 U” is produced by Atlanta’s own Champion Beats and C Sharp.