Trey Songz Addresses His Name Being Dragged Into Nicki Minaj / Remy Ma Beef

This Nicki Minaj/Remy Ma beef has been going on for a minute, and now one R&B crooner’s name has been dragged into the drama.

Remy’s Nicki Minaj diss track “Shether” shook the internet this past weekend. Common consensus says Remy bodied the “Anaconda” rapper, one line in the song alleging Nicki and Trey Songz slept together.

“Mentionin’ guns, you Pussy Galore, James Bond /Only time you touch a trigga is when you fucked Trey Songz,” Remy flows.

Welp, Trey addressed the line over the weekend, tweeting, “When you stay out of the way, they will have your name in some sh*t. Wake up to new comedy everyday. Focus.”

When a twitter user named @AyeYoKev told the singer he’s just “collateral damage” in this situation, Trey replied, “Bruh, I ain’t even heard this “sh*t yet lmao. I open my Twitter and see old ass tweets.”

Well, Nicki didn’t like Trey’s “indirect” denial. She tweeted “Lol. Wut you SHOULD be saying is that it’s not true, seeing as it’s not. Real n*ggas do real things. I done gotchu 6 million plaques.”

That’s when Trey posted a video directly denying the rumor he and Nicki smashed.

Following that, Nicki retorted, “You shouldn’t have posted something indirect in the first place. N*ggas out here indirectly lying on they d*ck now. bless your heart.”

To which Trey replied, “I didn’t post anything indirect. I gathered a understanding of events, and then spoke my piece. You just mad. I still love you.”

Yep, Nicki just sounds like she’s in her feelings, and rightfully so. I don’t think her she expected anyone to fire back to her indirect jabs geared at other female rappers in her recent Gucci Mane and Jason Derulo collabs.

#SheWasntReadyyyyyy

