Connect with us

Shaun B – Cocaine In The Evening (EP)

Mix Room - R&B Mixtapes

Shaun B – Cocaine In The Evening (EP)

Published on

After his Cocaine in the Morning EP, Atlanta native Shaun B releases the sequel project Cocaine in the Evening.

Headed by the offerings  Vacay” and “Catch,” the project sees Shaun expressing his emotion and should be relatable for anyone who’s ever had a significant other. Mostly produced by The SlowKings, the ambient tracks lay the base for Shaun B to paint the picture uniquely on every song. The project is executive-produced by Cam Kirk, LoKey and SlowKings.

Take a listen and have the sounds and the journey speak for itself.

Check out Shaun’s recent Q&A with Singersroom HERE.

More About: Shaun B

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in Mix Room - R&B Mixtapes

To Top