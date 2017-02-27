After his Cocaine in the Morning EP, Atlanta native Shaun B releases the sequel project Cocaine in the Evening.

Headed by the offerings Vacay” and “Catch,” the project sees Shaun expressing his emotion and should be relatable for anyone who’s ever had a significant other. Mostly produced by The SlowKings, the ambient tracks lay the base for Shaun B to paint the picture uniquely on every song. The project is executive-produced by Cam Kirk, LoKey and SlowKings.

Take a listen and have the sounds and the journey speak for itself.

