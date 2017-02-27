New Jersey singer/songwriter Austin Redmon drops the video for his debut single “Just Like I Want You.”

Directed by Rad Casiano, the visual showcases Austin’s suave vocals and moves, interacting with three buxom dancers in a dark warehouse.

Dancer Shiran Baruchian says, “Working with Austin is amazing. He just cares about use so much and everything around. He’s a true perfectionist – like everything has got to be on point the way he wants it.”

“I feel so excited that my video ‘Just Like I Want You’ is finally released for all of my fans to enjoy,” Redmon states. “It’s just the beginning of more great things to come,” he added.

Some of Austin’s music influences include Steve Wonder, Donny Hathaway, Whitney Houston, Marvin Gaye, Beyonce, Brandy and Usher.

Watch below and stay tuned for more from Austin soon:

Purchase “Just Like I Want You” on iTunes HERE.