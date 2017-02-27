Ariana Grande & Future Watch People Get Frisky In ‘Everyday’ Video (NSFW)

Warning: if you don’t like PDA, click off right now.

Ariana Grande and Future link up for the freaky video “Everyday,” a track from her latest album Dangerous Woman.

Directed by Chris Marrs Piliero, the clip sees the Pop/R&B singer in mundane settings such as the street and laundromat as she sings around random people who unapologetically make out. Future appears in an office setting amid more people getting intimate on the copy machine by the water cooler.

The final scene sees Grande on a public bus as an elderly couple make out, rip their clothes off, and grind it out, to which Ariana high-fives the elderly man in approval.

Peep the NSFW video below: