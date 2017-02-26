American Idol Runner-Up La’Porsha Renae Reveals Album Release Title, Date and Cover Art

American Idol Runner-Up La’Porsha Renae will release her much-anticipated debut album, Already All Ready, on March 31 via 19 Recordings/Motown Records.

Available for pre-order, the 13-song LP is headed by the 2016-released, Harmony “H-Money” Samuels-produced single “Good Woman.” Fans who purchase the project early will also receive three instant grat tracks including “What Is Love,” the title track “Already All Ready,” and the Ne-Yo penned and produced record “Somebody Does.”

Along with the release date announcement, La’Porsha also revealed the set’s cover artwork.

“The album cover represents all of my past insecurities, and everything I advocate for. I represent beautiful, full figured women, single mothers and natural haired women, and black lives,” she says.

When asked about the meaning of the album, La’Porsha said, “The title Already All Ready was chosen because many of what I just named is not considered to be ideal or socially popular when describing a rising star. I embraced everything that I thought would hold me back from pursuing my dreams, and used my insecurities to give me the courage to inspire and advocate for others who possessed many of the same insecurities I had. I also wanted to honor single mothers and defy the stereotypical dress code of a thick, brown-skinned, single mother and domestic violence survivor. I’m proud of my curves, my daughter, as well as the harsh past that helped shape me into the strong woman I am today.”

La’Porsha Renae was introduced to the world in the 15th and final season of American Idol. Coming from McComb, Mississippi, she is now ready to reveal everything that she wasn’t able to on the show.

Already All Ready Track List:

1. What Is Love

2. Good Woman

3. Somebody Does

4. Hideout

5. When In Rome

6. Breathe

7. No Problem (Self Talk)

8. Already All Ready

9. Will You Fight

10. Lock You Down

11. Send Me Your Love

12. Stay

13. Cover Up

https://motown.lnk.to/AlreadyPreOrder