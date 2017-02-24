Still At It: Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thicke Of Meddling With Custody Order

Singer Robin Thicke and ex wife, actress Paula Patton, are still legally bickering ever since Patton was awarded custody of their 6-year-old son Julian. In a filing made public yesterday (Feb. 23), Patton accused Thicke of manipulating the custody court order and plotting to get her arrested in front of their son.

In docs obtained by TMZ, Paula claims Thicke tried to schmooze members of the Department of Children and Family Services staff, including taking a case worker to dinner.

According to The Associated Press, today (Feb. 24) marks the beginning of a trial for Patton to be granted a five-year restraining order against Thicke. She has accused the crooner of being physically abusive to her and their son during their marriage.

Patton was granted sole custody of their son Julian on Jan. 26 and a judge ordered Thicke to stay away from his ex-wife and her home.

The drama continues.