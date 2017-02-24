Soulstress Mary Akpa Delves Into The ‘Unseen’ On New EP

Mary Akpa’s first project in nearly five years, Unseen, is a soulful discovery of love, both the lifelong journey of finding oneself (self-love), and of the people we encounter along the way.

Headed by the heartfelt tune “That Day On The Train,” Unseen is a story about emotions, those things that are felt but still remain “unseen,” especially the all-encompassing emotion of love. It is a testimony to all the things we never expect that leave footprints on our hearts and souls.

Stream below and purchase Unseen on iTunes HERE.

Unseen serves as the follow-up to Mary’s 2012 Brave EP.