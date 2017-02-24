Sean Kingston Speaks Out After Getting Jumped by Migos: “I Didn’t Have a Chance to Put My Set Up”

Sean Kingston is sharing his side of the story following an altercation with rap group Migos earlier this week in Las Vegas.

As previously reported, the “Beautiful Girls” and “Fire Burning” hitmaker was allegedly jumped by the Atlanta rap outside the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

Speaking with CBS affiliate 8 News, claims the altercation was unexpected; video footage also showed both acts together beforehand, with no apparent animosity.

“They Facetimed me ‘Yo come outside. Let’s talk like men. I miss you. Let’s chop it up.'” Kingston recalls. “As soon as I went outside it was no talking. They just started jumping on me, throwing punches. I didn’t have a chance to put my set up, I didn’t have a chance to do nothing.”

Kingston shook off any injuries after the melee, insisting, “You see my face, there was no beat down, it was none of that,” he said. “It was a jump, but it wasn’t a JUMP. You get what I’m saying.”

Kingston said he was with three other people, including 28-year-old Mioses Johnson, who is facing felony charges after police say he fired a shot.

“He held the situation down,” Kingston said. “He wasn’t trying to hurt nobody or trying to do anything.”

“It’s nobody shooting at nobody,” Johnson added. “I ain’t trying to do that with nobody.”

Kingston, who collaborated with Migos on his single “All I Got,” thought he and the group were cool.

“It was very shocking because no matter what goes on it is kind of like I’ve been to their house they’ve been to my house. My mom has cooked for them. We don’t do industry friends. It’s either you’re rocking with us or you ain’t rocking with us — period,” He said.

So, why did Migos allegedly jump Kingston? What was their issue with him?

“I’m hearing different stories,” Kingston said. “I’m hearing it has something to do with Soulja Boy. He was at my house. I said something in a video they didn’t like.”

This all seem fishy!