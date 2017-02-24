Harlem singer/songwriter Ran Christian brings us some risky business today with the fiery new single “Dead Or Alive.”

The song is full of Marvin Gaye-like swag as Christian stiff-arms a woman who has her eye on him. “She said that she wants me dead or alive, I told her come get me dead or alive / I’m not what you want, I’m not what you need / It’s not what it looks like / Baby take it slow,” he sings on the chorus.

Produced by Rick Steel (known for his work with the likes of French Montana), “Dead Or Alive” will appear on Ran Christian’s upcoming mixtape Made In Harlem, slated for release on Feb 28th.

Stream below: