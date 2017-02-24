On Monday (Feb 20th), legendary consummate master of Jazz, Blues, R&B, and Soul, Nancy Wilson, celebrated her 80th birthday. To honor the birthday girl, Brooklyn-based experimental soul artist Melanie Charles pays tribute with the release of her inventive re-imagining of Nancy’s classic hit “How Bad I Am” written by Jimmy Williams and Larry Harrison.

In the clip, Charles unwinds and clears her by lighting some incense and candles, takes out her hair extensions, takes a smoke or two, but is it all in her mind?

Watch below:

Serving as the lead single for Melanie’s forthcoming solo album The Girl In The Green Shoes, the release is presented as a suite with a self-produced Side A (that contains a sample of Manchilds “Especially For You“), and a Swarvy-produced Side B.

Melanie Charles is set to perform at this Friday’s “Unapologetically Black & One Year Anniversary” of Uptown Soul Lounge in New York City. Admission is $5 with RSVP here.