Mariah Carey Congratulates Ex-Hubby Nick Cannon On Birth Of Newborn Son

Nick Cannon welcomed a baby boy named Golden Sagon Cannon on Tuesday (Feb 21) with ex Brittany Bell, so how did Cannon’s ex-wife Mariah Carey feel about it?

According to E! News, Carey sent him well-wishes directly. “Mariah has been aware of the baby for a while now and she congratulated him. They are on fine terms and continue to be good parents for their children,” a source told the outlet.

Cannon announced the baby’s arrival with the IG post below:

“Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden “Sagon” Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened.”

Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden “Sagon” Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY IkeT (@nickcannon) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:22am PST

Golden is Cannon’s third child: he shares 5-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Carey.

Congrats to Nick!