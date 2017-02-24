They say it is better to have loved and lost than never loved at all— and in Jidenna’s cinematic new video for the infectious ballad “Bambi” off of his debut album The Chief, we see that familiar saying being put to the test.

The song features a vintage soul melody over modern production, and the video weaves a compelling story of romance gone off the rails— you’ll just have to watch and see how this tale as old as time unfolds.

The clip is directed by Dano Cerny and features cameos by actress Megalyn Echikunwoke, known for her roles on CSI: Miami and Arrow, and Jay Ellis from Issa Rae’s breakout hit show Insecure.

Watch below: