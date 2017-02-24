Jason Derulo has returned!

The pop star has released his Nick Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign-assisted single “Swalla,” the lead single from his forthcoming fifth studio album. Produced by Ricky Reed (who also produced Derulo’s “Talk Dirty,” “Wiggle,” and “Get Ugly”), “Swalla” delivers a catchy chorus over a sun-soaked island groove.

The lyric video was directed Alex Lockett (Kanye West Wolves x Balmain Campaign) looks like a regular official video, and features images of colorful, glittery lips, Jason on his throne of course, dropping some dance moves and, of course, entertaining some beauties.

Watch below:

Purchase “Swalla” on iTunes HERE.