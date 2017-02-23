Video: Sean Garrett – Look On Your Face Feat. Lil Yachty

“Look On Your Face,” featuring rapper Lil Yachty, is the first single from Grammy-award winning producer, singer, and songwriter Sean “The Pen” Garrett after a three-year hiatus from creating his own music.

In the accompanying music video, shot in his hometown of Atlanta, the veteran artist has several scantily-dressed models vying for his attention, but he holds them off to keep the attention of one.

On the song, Garrett’s offers smooth vocals and harmonies for a throwback 90’s feel, while his rap flow on the verses add a more contemporary sound as he promises better times with his boo.

“I done f*cked up again, but I’m tryin’ / You know the n*gga in me gone tonight,” she sings on the hook.

Sean states that the collaboration between him and Lil Yatchy “represents the next wave and cultural movement of a new generation of hip-hop and R&B.”

“I have always considered myself a trendsetter in this genre and I will continue to do the unexpected in a way the audience loves,” says Garrett.

“Look On Your Face” will appear on Garrett’s forthcoming EP, which is set to be released in the Spring.

“Excited to be back and working with some really dope artists,” he told Billboard. “Expect a remix to ‘Look on Your Face’ soon featuring two of the hottest artists in the game right now. I think y’all are going to love it.”

Check out the video below: