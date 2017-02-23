Rihanna Anointed with Harvard’s Prestigious “Humanitarian of the Year” Honor

Rihanna will be recognized for philanthropic endeavors by one of the most prestigious Universities in American. The R&B/Pop star will receive the 2017 Harvard University Peter J. Gomes”Humanitarian of the Year” honor during a ceremony on Feb. 28.

“Rihanna has charitably built a state-of-the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados,” states Harvard Foundation’s director and Neuroscience professor S. Allen Counter.

Counter continued: “She has also created the Clara and Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program [named for her grandmother and grandfather] for students attending college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries and supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, a multiyear campaign that will provide children with access to education in over 60 developing countries, giving priority to girls and those affected by lack of access to education in the world today.”

Every year the Harvard Foundation recognizes public leaders in honor of the late Rev. Professor Peter J. Gomes. Past honorees include actor James Earl Jones, U.N. Secretaries-General Ban Ki-moon, Kofi Annan, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, and Javier Pérez de Cuéllar. Tennis player and activist Arthur Ashe, former Health and Human Services Director Louis W. Sullivan, actress Ruby Dee, and singer Lionel Richie.

The event will be open and free to students who attend Harvard University.

In September (2016), Rihanna was named Global Ambassador for Education through the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen. Earlier this year, she visited Malawi in an effort to promote education worldwide.