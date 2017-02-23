With the release of his single/video for “Distance,” Omarion is full steam ahead for the arrival of his forthcoming album Reasons and hitting the promo trail.

This morning (Feb. 23), the Maybach Music Group/Atlantic Records signee talked about new music, growing up in the industry, being a father, and his very public breakup. He also talked about his thoughts on the Grammys, his 2015 hit “Post To Be,” filming two music video is South Africa, his tenure on “Love and Hip-Hop: LA,” and more.

Watch the 30-minute chat below: