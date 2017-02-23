Congrats! New Edition’s Ronnie DeVoe and Wife Shamari Expecting Their First Child

New Edition/Bell Biv Devoe star Ronnie DeVoe, 50, and his wife Shamari, 37, will be first-time parents soon!

Yesterday (Feb. 23), DeVoe shared a photo on his Instagram of himself and his wife wearing all white in front a yellow background as she sports a baby bump, the caption stating they’re expecting a “new edition” to the family.

He wrote:

“Today I want you to join me in wishing my beautiful, loving, talented, strong, ambitious, funny, witty, intelligent and most importantly, GOD fearing wife @ShamariDeVoe the biggest #HAPPYBIRTHDAY on the planet! Yah-Mon! • I LOVE you to #LIFE babe…! And, I thank GOD for sending me an angel, a soul mate and a best friend to share the rest of my life with! • Lastly, of all the great things to happen in #2017 so far, GOD has blessed us with the greatest! —> A #NEWEDITION TO OUR FAMILY…….”

Shamari was a member of the 90s girl group Blaque. The couple will celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary in March.

Congrats to their growing family!