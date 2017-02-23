Chris Brown’s Neighbor, Singer Kay Cola, Says She’s Heard Brown’s Abuse Against Karrueche

After news broke that Karrueche Tran was granted a restraining order against Chris Brown after her claims that he threatened to kill her, the internet has been split with those on Brown’s side calling Tran a liar, and those who sympathize with Tran.

Now another layer has been added to Tran’s defense: singer Kay Cola (who was a neighbor of Brown while he and Tran were dating) said he’s heard with her own ears Tran being physically abused by Brown.

In a slew of Tweets, Cola gave her side of the story:

“Some of y’all make me sick to my stomach talking about. Karrueche’s [sic] lying. I’ve heard him beating her myself. I even called the police . . . I used to cry over that situation hearing her screaming at the top of her lungs,” she tweeted. “I never spoke up, cause I didn’t feel it was my place but hearing y’all say she’s lying I can’t just sit by and watch this . . . I even got into it with Chris because his loud ass used 2 wake up my daughter. He was rude as f** k & I had known him since he was a kid,” she said.

After being questioned by a Brown fan about why she’s choosing to speak up now, she posted on Instagram that it was because it wasn’t her place to say, but now that Karrueche has left him, she can speak.

She also gave her two cents about the seriousness of the situation, saying she’s known Chris for a long time and how he needs help. She also outlined what real love is. In a slew of tweets, she wrote:

“Some of y’all make me sick to my stomach talking about. Karrueches lying. I’ve heard him beating her myself. I even called the police. I used to cry over that situation hearing her screaming at the top of her lungs because i am also a victim of domestic violence. Some of y’all are so delusional defending this man! It’s sick! He will never get help or change because of yes man and weirdos like y’all. I never spoke up, cause I didn’t feel it was my place but hearing y’all say she’s lying I can’t just sit by and watch this. I even got into it with Chris because his loud ass used 2 wake up my daughter. He was rude as fuck & I had known him since he was a kid. The point is, stop defending these assholes and always blaming the woman. It’s sad & sick, & is why women don’t speak out. Women literally get murdered by men who act like this and y’all thing it’s cute or she just wants attention gtfoh. I’m a mother, I’ve been through a lot, trolls on the Internet will never stop me from speaking out on justice and the truth. I don’t regret sticking up for Karrueche or telling the truth. Whatever comes with it. I stand for what’s right at all times. Y’all wonder why celebs get away with so much, because of weirdos like u putting them on a pedestal letting them get away with this crap. If you’re really a Chris Brown fan u would want him to get help, not make excuses for everything he does. That’s real love. Self love. Love yourself first, so that you can properly love and be loved.”

Kay’s testimony is certainly heart-wrenching to hear. With Chris Brown’s recent admission that he’s the stalker ex-boyfriend type, and with him appearing unhealthy and gaunt lately, he has some more explaining to do.

If you’re really a Chris Brown fan u would want him to get help, not make excuses for everything he does. That’s real love. — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

Y’all wonder why celebs get away with so much, because of weirdos like u putting them on a pedestal letting them get away with this crap — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

I don’t regret sticking up for Karrueche or telling the truth. Whatever comes with it. I stand for what’s right at all times — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

I’m a mother, I’ve been through a lot, trolls on the Internet will never stop me from speaking out on justice and the truth. — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

Women literally get murdered by men who act like this and y’all thing it’s cute or she just wants attention gtfoh — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

The point is, stop defending these assholes and always blaming the woman. It’s sad & sick, & is why women don’t speak out — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

I never spoke up, cause I didn’t feel it was my place but hearing y’all say she’s lying I can’t just sit by and watch this — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

Some of y’all are so delusional defending this man! It’s sick! He will never get help or change because of yes man and weirdos like y’all — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

Some of y’all make me sick to my stomach talking about. Karrueches lying. I’ve heard him beating her myself. I even called the police: — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017