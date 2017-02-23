Beyoncé Officially Pulls Out of Coachella; Confirmed For 2018

Fans will have to wait until 2018 to watch Beyoncé take over the Coachella stage. The R&B/Pop superstar has officially canceled her headlining appearance for 2017, citing “doctors order.”

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” a joint statement from Parkwood Entertainment and festival producer Goldenvoice reads.

The statement also confirmed Beyoncé’s return as a headliner for the 2018 festival.

“Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival,” it says. “Thank you for your understanding.”

After watching her performance at the recent Grammy Awards, many fans had doubts on whether she could keep it going.

Beyoncé’s festival cancellation comes on the heels of her recent pregnancy announcement.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” Beyoncé and husband Jay Z declared about their pending twins. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

It’s currently unclear who will replace her for Coachella.