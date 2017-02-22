Report: Sean Kingston Gets Jumped By Rap Group Migos

Sean Kingston’s fall from grace took a disturbing turn last night. The “Beautiful Girls” and “Fire Burning” hitmaker reportedly took a beating from rap trio Migos outside of the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday (Feb. 21).

According to TMZ, Kingston got into a heated exchange with group members Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff before things took a turn for the worst. The trio allegedly dropped Kingston and stomped him out before a member of his crew supposedly fired a gunshot to end the assault. No one was seriously injured, and the shooter was detained by security and turned over to the Las Vegas Police Department.

Kingston and Migos had left the scene before the authorities arrived, but the Jamaica artist was later pulled over and questioned by police. He reportedly didn’t snitch on Migos, who are wanted for questioning.

The beef with Kingston and Migos inflamed last year over an incident with Soulja Boy and member Quavo. Kingston’s support for his friend Soulja as well as his social media rants about Quavo being scared led to intense drama between the singer and the ATL rap group.

The beef may come as a surprise to many. Last year, Migos joined Kingston on the remix of his single ‘All I Got.’