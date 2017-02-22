Music
Mornin Afta – Roleplay
Crooner Mornin Afta is building a buzz in the DMV area, having performed at Morgan State and Howard Universities and opened for Jeremih and PartyNextDoor.
The songwriter/singer has released a new song called “Roleplay,” a slow jam featuring silky chords and smooth vocals about an eventful evening of intimacy.
“Go in the closet get the costume / I’ll get the book and teach you everything I know / Cause there’s no skipping the role-play,” he sings on the chorus.
Instagram:@MorninAfta
Twitter:@Itsmorninafta