Crooner Mornin Afta is building a buzz in the DMV area, having performed at Morgan State and Howard Universities and opened for Jeremih and PartyNextDoor.

The songwriter/singer has released a new song called “Roleplay,” a slow jam featuring silky chords and smooth vocals about an eventful evening of intimacy.

“Go in the closet get the costume / I’ll get the book and teach you everything I know / Cause there’s no skipping the role-play,” he sings on the chorus.

Stream below:

Instagram:@MorninAfta

Twitter:@Itsmorninafta