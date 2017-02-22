After releasing a viral video detailing her love and heartbreak, internet sensation B. Simone premieres the first single “Blueberry Rain” off her upcoming EP I Swear I’m Not A Rapper.

Produced by A1Jovan and cowritten by Kamillion, “Blueberry Rain” breathes new life into the message “f*ck boy free” and encourages women to focus on their success, leaving heartbreak behind them. The term “Blueberry Rain” refers to the blue tint of the one hundred dollar bill, and symbolizes an abundance of wealth and drama-free life.

Stream below:

