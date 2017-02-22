Anthony David Links Up With Nigerian Rapper Mic-O For Afrobeats Collab ‘I Don’t Mind’

Grammy-nominated neo-soul singer/songwriter Anthony David releases his “I Don’t Mind” single, taken from his latest album The PowerFul Now. The song features a rap by Mic-O, a Nigerian artist based in America.

The video was done at an event called TRIBE in Atlanta held by David’s designer and curator friend Jevwe. David explains, “He’s Nigerian-born and recently moved here. There are a ton of African born folks (from all over the continent) here who before, kinda had to just blend into African American culture but just like Caribbean folks some years back, they’re really proud of their cultures and showing us what they got here and abroad. I love to see it. His event expresses that and I was glad to be a part of it so the video is kind of a representation of that.”

Watch below:

David explains the allure of Afrobeats: “It’s fun, it’s great dance music and it’s not limited to just ratchet topics like what we have. They’re constantly creating dances to it but the topics can be anything from regular club stuff to spiritual stuff. I crack up when I see people going crazy to a song like “fada fada” – in America. A group like Mary Mary can have a song with a hard beat but if the lyrics are about God, it just won’t get played in a club. Plus the production and sounds hit as hard as hip-hop and dancehall now.”