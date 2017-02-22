Recently, Atlanta songbird Alexis Ayaana released her debut EP Twenty One. The project features Migos member Quavo, and was executive-produced by multi-platinum producer/songwriter Drumma Boy, who has also worked with the likes of Yo Gotti, Chris Brown, T.I., Future and Gucci Mane to name a few.

The 7-track project was headed by the turn-up tune “Balenciaga, ” followed by the offerings “All My Love,” and “Get It Right.” With all the hip-hop coming out of ATL, Ayaana is putting R&B on the map for the “Hollywood of the South.”

Stream below:

@AlexisAyaana