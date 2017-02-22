Connect with us

A Calvin Harris-Produced, Frank Ocean & Migos Collab Is On The Way (Snippet)

Producer Calvin Harris has been teasing a new song featuring Migos and Frank Ocean on his Snapchat called “Slide.” Produced by Harris, the song has Ocean on Migos on the vocals, and it sounds like a breezy springtime hit. Hear a bit of the song via Harris’ Snapchat snippets below:

Slidewill be Ocean’s first musical drop since his 2016 album Blonde. There’s no official release date  for the single (yet), but with Migos, Ocean, and Harris on the production, it will most likely be a mainstream smash.

