After over two decades as the lead vocalist for the incomparable hit-making R&B band Mint Condition, singer and two time Grammy Award nominee Stokley Williams charters a new course with his breathtaking debut solo album Introducing, which is headed by the love groove “Level.”

“Level” finds Stokley wielding his mighty pen as a songwriter, weaving lyrics of affirmation over a propulsive rhythm guitar driven track.

Stokley says, “We all seek to find someone or something that fits just right for us. Everybody wants something that fits with them comfortably. Something on their level.”

Introducing will also feature guest appearances by the likes of Grammy winning jazz pianist Robert Glasper and Estelle as well as production from multi platinum duo Carvin Haggins & Ivan Barrias (Ledisi, Tamia, Kenny Lattimore).

Regarding other songs on the album, the singer notes that the title of another Haggins & Barrias-produced track “Organic” is also a nod to his newly vegan lifestyle. Partially inspired by current sociopolitical events and the deliberateness and critical commentary of Marvin Gaye’s landmark 1971 hit “What’s Going On,” “We/ Me” finds Stokley reverberating with the times in an earnest yet piercing take on various sociopolitical state of affairs buoyed by undertones of the Motown sound “Art In Motion (featuring Robert Glasper)” is a wondrous sonic hybrid of eras and production techniques. Shifting gears, the dancehall flavored Stokley produced “Wheels Up” exudes maximum island vibes and features Jamaican singer Omi (of the 2011 triple platinum hit “Cheerleader”).

While Stokley was content with his band of brothers in Mint Condition as well as his outside collaborative endeavors, he realized that the time had come for him to embark on a musical voyage in a vessel meant for him to steer. Introducing finds Stokley stepping into the spotlight.

Be on the lookout for Introducing to arrive later this year.