LA-Based Songstress Sydney Ranee’ Releases Feel-Good Video, “17”

Los Angeles singer/songwriter-producer Sydney Ranee’ drops the visual for her breezy, jazzy single “17,” a feel good song that’ll lighten anyone’s mood!

The self-written, self-produced song is about letting go, letting lose, and having a good time like being back in high school again.

It’s like a dream, a movie scene / and we don’t give a damn like we’re 17,” she sings on the chorus. Ranee”s crisp, clear vocals are like butter, with warm harmonies and filled with good vibes, much like the video. In the clip, Sydney attends a pool party, has a few drinks, leaving all cares behind.

Watch below:

Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Sydney Ranee’ has always had a passion for music. Studying at various performing arts schools such as LACHSA and culminating at Cornish College of the Arts with a Bachelor’s degree in Music. This powerhouse vocalist with a sassy stage presence has rocked stages around the U.S. and internationally in Italy, Singapore, and Greece to name a few.

Sydney has expanded her talent to songwriting and production. Her latest EP titled You Could (on which “17” is the second single) was written and produced by Sydney. The sultry songstress released her first EP entitled Born to Run in June 2015.

