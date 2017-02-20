Last night (Feb. 19), John Legend provided the halftime entertainment for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game.

He performed a medley of his hits at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, including “Love Me Now,” “All OF Me,” “Greenlight,” and “Tonight (Best You Ever Had).” He even performed his Oscar-winning song “Glory” and took it back with “Used To Love You” from his debut album Get Lifted.

Watch Legend’s 13-minute medley below:

Legend is currently preparing to embark on his Darkness & Light Tour. See dates HERE.