No word on the progress of her sophomore album Joyride, but Tinashe continues to drop material from her fall 2016 EP Nightride, more specifically, she teases the video for its track, “Ghetto Boy.”

The ominous video sees Tinashe being carried by a buff man, and she’s limp as if she’s dead or injured. An audio snippet by English writer David Icke can be heard saying, “So then, when you die, you’re not going to have to put up with everlasting nonexistence because that’s not an experience. Try and imagine what it would be like to go to sleep and never wake up.”

The singer then can be seen in an ethereal setting, and she hugs the same man who was carrying her moments before.

Watch the thought-provoking video teaser below: