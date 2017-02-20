Recording Artist Mila J Announces 17-City “Pop Up” Club Tour

Recording artist Mila J is back on the scene and ready to take on 2017 with new music from her mixtape Milaulongtime. Now, she’s ready to embark on a 17-city US club tour as she prepares to drop her first full-length, self-titled album Mila in the summer of 2017.

The “MOVE” Pop Up Tour will allow Mila to reach out and touch her fans as she goes around the country to wild out with them. This is a “Pop Up” Trek, so venues will be announced later this week with ticket buying information.

“This tour will be fun and all about the fans that’s why I wanted to do it. So I want all of y’all to come out and have a good time with me! See YOU soon,” Mila said.

Are you here for Mila J and her “MOVE” Pop Up Tour? Peep dates below: