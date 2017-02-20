Independent R&B artist Lovely Hoffman releases the video for “My Black Is Beautiful,” a song to improve the self-esteem of young girls of color.

In the visual, Hoffman encourages young black girls to embrace their skin color, body shapes, facial features, and natural hair. “There’s one thing you should remember / Your love of self is more precious than anything else,” she sings on the bridge.

Lovely Hoffman is a singer, songwriter and IRNE award-winning musical theatre performer. She hails from Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood and gained notoriety when she played the lead role in the New England premiere of Speakeasy Stage Company’s musical production of “The Color Purple.” She also gained national recognition in 2015 when her Black Lives Matter music video was chosen as an official selection in some of the most competitive and internationally recognized film festivals, including the Chicago International Social Change Film Festival and San Francisco Black Film Festival.

