JaVonté – April’s Fool
TDE affiliate artist JaVonté samples Kendrick Lamar’s “Institutionalized” on his latest soulful record called “April’s Fool,” a story of unrequited love that ended on bad terms.
“The closer I get, the further you drift away / Can’t take another heartbreak, man, I just might slip away,” he smoothly sings, telling the heart-wrenching story of unrequited love.
Filmed and directed by @shootersclubla, the clip sees JaVonté as he reflects on what when wrong with his relationship.
This one’s dope! Watch below: