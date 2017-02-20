TDE affiliate artist JaVonté samples Kendrick Lamar’s “Institutionalized” on his latest soulful record called “April’s Fool,” a story of unrequited love that ended on bad terms.

“The closer I get, the further you drift away / Can’t take another heartbreak, man, I just might slip away,” he smoothly sings, telling the heart-wrenching story of unrequited love.

Filmed and directed by @shootersclubla, the clip sees JaVonté as he reflects on what when wrong with his relationship.

This one’s dope! Watch below: