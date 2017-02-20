Former G.NAX songstress Gene’s latest piece “Without You” is for those who feel great after a breakup. On the sultry song, Gene blows off an Ex who tries to finagle his way back into her life.

“‘Member when I used to call ya, ‘member when I used to wait? / Baby You a little too late / All of a sudden you free / All of a sudden you got time, ” she sings on the first chorus to an Ex who wants to return.

This is her second single off her much anticipated EP 3717 Church Street following her previous offering, “No Soda.”

Stream “Without You” below: